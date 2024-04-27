Patriots draft grades for every 2024 draft pick: Drake Maye is that dude
The New England Patriots were NFL Draft winners by virtue of Drake Maye falling into their lap.
The New England Patriots are, in many ways, a blessed franchise. Tom Brady supplied two decades of loyal service as a sixth-round pick. Bill Belichick was the greatest coach in NFL history. Don't let how it ended spoil your memory of what Belichick and Brady did in Foxboro. Even for those on the outside looking in — those with a rooting interest against the Pats dynasty — there has to be a grudging respect for the era that officially came to an end this winter.
Jerod Mayo now charts a new course as head coach in New England. Naturally, the Patriots were the beneficiaries of some NFL Draft luck at the quarterback position to kick off this new era. Both the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders picked quarterbacks before the Patriots were on the clock, and yet the clear QB2 — a quarterback with prototypical tools, plus athleticism, and a winning attitude — fell into the Patriots' lap.
His name is Drake Maye, the 21-year-old junior from North Carolina.
New England followed it up by landing Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk with the 37th pick in the second round. More offensive help was supplied with the 68th pick in the third round, when Penn State OT Caedan Wallace joined the Patriots' ranks.
It's hard not to feel optimistic about this haul for New England, even if the Patriots have a lot to figure out in a post-Belichick world.
New England Patriots Draft Grades 2024: Drake Maye, A+
There are years in which Drake Maye would be an easy QB1 and a potential top pick. Caleb Williams was the right selection for Chicago at No. 1, but the Commanders dropped the ball by drafting Jayden Daniels in the No. 2 slot. Maye is two years younger, with a stronger arm, fewer durability concerns, and a far more solid pocket presence.
He's not a stiff either. Listed 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Maye is comfortable rolling outside the pocket and extending plays. He won't break off for runs like Daniels, but he also won't get obliterated in the backfield or completely abandon his reads once he's forced to move outside the hash marks. Maye needs to polish his decision-making, same as any young QB prospect, but he can make every throw and he has the arm talent to one day supply Pro Bowl results at the league's most important position.
Some feared New England would overthink it and reach for J.J. McCarthy, but in the end, Eliot Wolf, Jonathan Kraft, and the front office made the simple, very obvious correct move. Now it's a matter of putting the pieces around Maye to actually win football games. There is risk when plugging such a young and relatively inexperienced quarterback into a bad football situation — the Patriots' WR room is rough — but talent is the guiding principle here, and New England has time to let Maye work through his flaws as the team grows organically around him.
New England Patriots Draft Grades 2024: Ja'Lynn Polk, B+
He wasn't the best WR available, and the Patriots traded back to land him (sacrificing Ladd McConkey, the most obvious Patriots prospect of all time), but Ja'Lynn Polk was a solid pickup at a clear position of need. New England has to give Drake Maye somebody to throw to. Polk has a legitimate chance to lead the Pats in receiving yards next season, with Kendrick Bourne and DeMario Douglas serving as his primary competition for touches.
Polk isn't considered the highest-upside prospect, but his quickness off the line, the sharpness of his footwork, and the dexterity of his hands all signal NFL bankability. The Pats don't need Polk to blow the doors off the defense. He simply needs to supply a stable set of hands on short and intermediate routes as Maye learns the playbook. New England probably has visions of C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell, who entered the league together and developed immediate big-play chemistry. That probably won't happen here, but Polk plays a fundamentally sound brand of football that should translate to immediate winning impact.
New England's offense is going to be a mess, a total work in progress, but Polk gets the unique opportunity to grow side-by-side with an elite QB prospect. Those two could serve as the foundation of the Patriots' offense for the next decade. Again, these are exciting times in Foxboro, despite all the uncertainty.
New England Patriots Draft Grades 2024: Caedan Wallace, C
An unsexy but necessary third-round pick for the Patriots. New England's offensive line was one of the NFL's worst last season. Drake Maye needs weapons to throw to, but he also needs time to throw it. The quickest way to sully a talented young quarterback is to put him under pressure all the time. Just ask Mac Jones. Or Bryce Young. Or, I don't know, Zach Wilson. We don't want Zach Wilson 2.0 in New England. Zach Wilson had all the physical tools, too.
Caeden Wallace spent six years in college and started 40 games at right tackle. He's somewhat limited in terms of positional flexibility, and he's a late bloomer at 24 years old. New England probably should have bet on a younger talent with a bit more upside. All the same, at 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, Wallace has the size and athleticism to occupy NFL rushers and wall off Maye in the pocket.
He is going to start right away, or at least see a healthy dose of reps as a rookie. So, we will learn quickly if the Patriots reached on Wallace, or if he's the league-ready, day-one impact starter the Patriots are hoping for.