Patriots have reduced the NFL to its pre-World War II form in losing streak
The New England Patriots are good at playing defense. I will give them that, but my goodness...
By John Buhler
If you like watching Iowa Hawkeyes football, you are going to love the 2023 New England Patriots. Unlike Kirk Ferentz's Big Ten West revelation, Bill Belichick's team is the antithesis of 10-2. They are 2-10, having lost five in a row and eight of their last nine. Even more embarrassingly, the Patriots have dropped their last three games, despite allowing 10 points or fewer in each of those three defeats.
The Patriots lost a few weeks ago to the Indianapolis Colts 10-6 before following that up with a 10-7 loss to the New York Giants. Not to be outdone, they lost at home to the Los Angeles Chargers to the tune of 6-0 on Saturday. In their last three games, the Patriots have been outscored 26-13. They are allowing less than nine points per game, but are scoring slightly more than four. This is unbelievable.
If you want to understand the levels of futility the Patriots are demonstrating, check out this stat put forth by NFL on CBS. "The Patriots are the first team since 1938 to lose three straight games where they allowed 10 points or fewer." We are talking about three years before Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. The Patriots were something like negative-22 years old as a professional football franchise.
The Patriots have literally taken NFL offense back a century. Oh, how badly the mighty have fallen...
At this point, both Belichick and Ferentz need to be asked to retire for the sake of football offenses.
Bill Belichick is bringing NFL offense back to pre-World War II levels
We know that Belichick is a football historian and a massive fan of all things that could ever come out of the United States Naval Academy. At this point, just let him have some fun running the triple-options because he has six Lombari Trophies to his name. Then again, if he does that, Robert and Jonathan Kraft might as well fire him on the tarmac. Expect for it to be raining or snowing at the time.
We have been presented problems and offered no solutions with regard to the New England offense. Clearly, Tom Brady covered up a lot on that side of the ball for the Patriots. Losing Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders head-coaching position two years ago rendered New England useless offensively. Hiring Bill O'Brien away from Alabama is not what the doctor ordered at all.
Whether it is Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe or some other human that has a pulse, the Patriots offense is about as bad as what the expansion era Tampa Bay Buccaneers were under the late, great John McKay. I don't know if Belichick would be in favor of his offense's execution, but this team is cooked. Let's just hope they actually take the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft seriously because this team sucks.
As soon as the Patriots are eliminated from the playoffs, may they strictly run the Wing T offense.