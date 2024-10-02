Patriots HC Jerod Mayo isn’t ruling out the idea of benching their best offensive player
New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo isn’t really considering benching the teams best offensive weapon is he?
Are the Patriots really teasing at the idea of throwing in the town on the 2024 season before it really gets started?
Well, Mayo suggested he may be swapping Antonio Gibson in for Rhamondre Stevenson who has some ball security issues, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
Now whether he actually means that or he’s simply using that as a wake-up call to Stevenson that if he doesn’t secure the ball better, he could be seeing less playing time.
Stevenson has been practically the only bright spot on the Patriots’ struggling offense. He’s top 15 in the NFL in rushing yards and is responsible for half of the offense’s touchdown total this season.
He also leads all running backs with four fumbles this season and tied for second most in the NFL this year.
While he may have helped the Patriots start 1-0 on the year with a shocking win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, the Patriots haven’t looked like much of anything yet.
How Jarod Mayo should handle the running back debacle
I respect a coach that punishes a player for fumbling the ball. I knew a coach that used to take a player out of the game if they fumbled the ball, regardless of how they were playing.
So in a way, I understand where Mayo’s coming from.
And who knows, maybe splitting snaps between running backs could add a new flavor to the otherwise stale offense New England has put out the last few weeks. Throwing another running back in the mix could push both players and in turn help ignite the offense.
And maybe the Patriots can utilize Stevenson and Gibson as receivers in the backfield too. Because the pass game has been severely underwhelming.
The Patriots have the worst passing offense in the NFL. They could use anything to get that half of the offense going. Is Mayo really entertaining the idea of benching the team’s best player or was he simply expressing some frustration?
Either way, a change isn’t a bad idea. It’s not like the Patriots could look worse offensively than they have with a swap at running back.