Patriots HC Jerod Mayo doesn’t exactly sound over the moon about Drake Maye
New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo understands that his future is tied to Drake Maye's success at the quarterback position. That does not mean the defensive-minded head man is overjoyed with what his new signal-caller to date.
Mayo bluntly told reporters that the former North Carolina standout has "a lot to work on" in the aftermath of his rookie minicamp performance. In fairness, he also praised the young quarterback for his work ethic. It still was a press conference that should throw cold water on the idea that Maye is going to lead New England to immediate success.
"He has a lot to work on. A lot to work on," said Mayo, h/t ESPN. "But I have no doubt that he will put the time in. He was here all night trying to get on the same page as everyone else."
Instead, it should only add fuel to the idea that Jacoby Brissett will be the Patriots' starting quarterback when Week 1 rolls around. Mayo does not seem like the sort of head coach that will hand a rookie the starting job based on his draft status. He'll prefer to go with the quarterback who gives his team the best chance to win when the regular season begins.
On one hand, that strategy could protect Maye from being overexposed early in his rookie campaign. The Patriots offense is not blessed with a ton of offensive weaponry to ease the burden on a young quarterback. Brissett would seem to be better suited to handle that burden given his experience in the NFL.
The downside to Mayo not throwing Maye right into the fire is that it could slow his development. There is no substitute for a young player getting meaningful snaps to aid his adjustment to pro football. Maye can learn a lot on the sideline but nothing can replicate what in-game experience might teach him.
Barring injury or a shocking run of team success, Maye will end the year as the Patriots' starting quarterback. The timing of his insertion into the starting lineup will depend on Mayo's harsh judgment of his readiness for meaningful football. The first-round pick is not anywhere close to meeting his head coach's standards at this early juncture of the offseason.