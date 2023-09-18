Patriots innovative field goal blocking strategy is sure to catch fire, or get banned
Take a look at the New England Patriots' strategy on special teams that effectively blocked a Miami Dolphins field goal attempt.
By Scott Rogust
The New England Patriots had a heck of a game last week, giving the Philadelphia Eagles a fight, but still walked away with the 25-20 loss. In Week 2, the Patriots hosted the rival Miami Dolphins and their electric offense. The Patriots don't have the weapons on offense that Miami does, so they would have to be sure other aspects of their game were on point.
For head coach Bill Belichick, he deployed an incredible play call on special teams to prevent Miami from putting more points on the board.
The Dolphins were looking to extend their lead to 20-3 late in the third quarter on a 49-yard field goal attempt by Jason Sanders. Safety Brenden Schooler ran along the line of scrimmage, made a left turn as soon as the football was hiked, and blocked the attempt by Sanders.
It was an impressive play call by the Patriots and effectively executed by Schooley. Just take a look at both camera angles of the blocked field goal.
Patriots execute incredible play on special teams to block Dolphins field goal attempt
Now, let's get into some advanced statistics. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Schooler was running at 12.70 mph when the ball was snapped and at 13.19 mph when he blocked Sanders' kick.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, they were unable to capitalize initially on the next drive, as quarterback Mac Jones' pass intended for DeVante Parker was intercepted by Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.
The Patriots would cut their deficit to 17-10 on a Jones touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry. While the Dolphins would immediately respond midway through the fourth quarter on a 43-yard touchdown run by Raheem Mostert, the Patriots cut the deficit to 24-17 on a two-yard touchdown run by Rhamondre Stevenson.
Credit to the Patriots and Belichick for being innovative on special teams to prevent the Dolphins from getting three extra points.