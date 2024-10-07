Sure sounds like Jerod Mayo is about to mess around and find out with Drake Maye
By Scott Rogust
The New England Patriots started off the season with what was a shocking win over the Cincinnati Bengals. But after Sunday, the Patriots are on a four-game losing streak after falling 15-10 to the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots seemingly won the game after a pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett to rookie wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk in the end zone, but it was overturned after review.
The expectation heading into the year was that Brissett would start the majority of the year for rookie and third-overall selection Drake Maye would ease into the role. Well that, and the offensive line is a disaster and throwing a rookie behind there could do more harm than the good of getting Maye some meaningful reps. However, head coach Jerod Mayo has stuck by Brissett as the starter.
But on Monday, the day after the Patriots' fourth loss in a row, Mayo seemingly changed his tune. When asked about when he would consider starting Maye at quarterback, Mayo sounded much more open to the idea, as opposed to his immediate commitment to Brissett.
“Look, we’re still going through the, you know, the film from yesterday,” said Mayo, h/t WEEI. “We’ll see how it goes.”
Additionally, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted that a quarterback change could happen, and that it could potentially take place in Week 6 when the Patriots take on the Houston Texans.
Jerod Mayo sounds much more open to starting Drake Maye at QB than before
This is promising news for those Patriots fans that were calling for Maye to start under center from the get-go. But there were reasons to be concerned.
While New England's defense was their strength, the offense left a lot to be desired. The wide-receiving corps is not exactly the most talented in the league, but there is a bright spot in rookie out of Washington Ja'Lynn Polk. But the real area for concern is the offensive line.
The last thing you want to do to a rookie quarterback is to throw them behind a porous offensive line. That's the proverbial throwing them to the wolves. With that, it could hurt the quarterback's confidence. This year, the Patriots offense has surrendered 19 sacks on the year, which is the second-most in the league behind the Cleveland Browns, who have 26. In terms of quarterback pressures, the Patriots have allowed 83, per Pro Football Focus.
This isn't exactly the ideal situation for Maye. But, the Patriots are 1-4 and have spiraled towards the bottom of the NFL standings. If the season were to end the day, the Patriots would have the No. 1 overall pick. The players on the roster want to win, and it's obvious that Brissett isn't doing enough to help them.
Maye has tremendous upside, which is why he was hyped up so much during his college days at North Carolina. It's the reason why the Patriots opted against trading the No. 3 pick to teams like the Minnesota Vikings or New York Giants ahead of the NFL Draft. Maye could be the face of the franchise for the next decade or so if all goes well. But, when making the decision to start him, it has to be understood that putting him behind that offensive line carries risk.