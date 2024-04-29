Patriots let their best offensive player walk after landing Drake Maye
The Patriots letting their best offensive player walk right after drafting their quarterback of the future sounds a lot worse than it actually is.
When drafting a quarterback early in the first round of the NFL Draft, it is imperative to set said quarterback up for success. That means not only having a good enough offensive line but also having enough weapons for the quarterback to succeed.
Just look at what the Chicago Bears did this offseason for Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick. Not only did they trade for Keenan Allen, but they drafted Rome Odunze with the No. 9 selection to go alongside D.J. Moore and form one of the best wide receiver trios in the NFL.
The New England Patriots letting their best offensive player from last season sign a deal with the Cowboys after taking Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft might seem like a bad move without context, but once discovering who that player is, Maye will be fine.
Patriots let best offensive player walk, but that won't matter for Drake Maye
Somehow, some way, Ezekiel Elliott was the Patriots' leader in scrimmage yards. Yes, that Ezekiel Elliott who wound up signing a one-year deal to be Rhamondre Stevenson's backup and didn't even have a great season.
Elliott ran for 642 yards, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry, and scored three touchdowns on the ground. He was less effective than he was on the ground in 2022 when Dallas released him, yet Dallas chose to bring him back after this past season. Weird.
Elliott tacked on a team-leading 51 receptions for 313 yards in the air, averaging 6.1 yards per reception. The fact that he led the team in receptions is just mind-boggling.
Part of that had to do with Kendrick Bourne playing in only eight games and part of it had to do with their quarterback room being atrocious, but this showcases just how poorly Bill Belichick built out the roster on the offensive side of the ball. As bad as Mac Jones was, he had nothing to work with. The fact that the backup running back was the leader in yards from scrimmage and their leader in receptions only emphasizes that.
While Maye still has little talent to work with, the fact that the team's best offensive player left won't do anything since that player was Elliott, a player who is easily replaceable.