Patriots loss shows urgent need for Drake Maye more than you think

Patriots



Patriots did this yesterday



Time of poss > Opp

TO = 0

Total Yds ≥ 300

Rush Yds ≥ 150

Penalties ≤ 3



NFL since tracked in 1983

153 teams qualified



Before yesterday teams were..



(152-0, 1.000)



After yesterday



(152-1, .993)



what in the world pic.twitter.com/HztDKqjlkU