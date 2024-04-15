Latest Patriots NFL Draft rumor hints trading back is a big possibility
Would the New England Patriots consider trading out of the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? Their latest top-30 visit suggests the team is at least considering the idea.
By Lior Lampert
The New England Patriots are leaving no stone unturned in their search for a franchise quarterback during the evaluation process leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft.
Despite having the No. 3 selection in the draft, the Patriots are scheduled to meet with Washington signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. in Foxborough on Monday and have a top-30 visit planned for Tuesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Patriots meeting with Michael Penix Jr., suggesting they could be open to trading back in the NFL Draft
Penix has primarily been considered a Day 2 prospect throughout the offseason. But he is gaining traction as a potential first-round selection after wowing many with his 'elite' arm talent at his pro day. However, it would be astonishingly surprising if the Pats spent the third overall pick on him. Could they be signaling at moving down the board? Or are they waiting to address their need for a quarterback outside of Round 1?
Regardless, this could have monumental ramifications on the outlook of the draft.
New England has reportedly been in the market for one of the consensus top-three quarterbacks outside of USC's Caleb Williams (LSU's Jayden Daniels, UNC's Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy of Michigan), as evidenced by the franchise hosting them for team visits leading up to the draft. Now, Penix has found his way onto their radar, opening up a Pandora's box of possibilities less than two weeks before Day 1 of the annual event.
After backing up his impressive collegiate career with an eye-opening pro day performance where he put his physical tools and skill set on full display, Penix continues to gain supporters in NFL circles and has garnered the attention of the Patriots. While it would ultimately be shocking to see New England stay put at No. 3 and select him, trading back in hopes of landing him later on while addressing another position of need earlier is within the realm of possibility.