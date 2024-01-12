Patriots players react to Jerod Mayo hiring on social media
Jerod Mayo has been hired as the Patriots head coach, but how do Patriots players feel about Belichick's successor?
By Kinnu Singh
The New England Patriots announced that Jerod Mayo would be their next head coach. The Patriots were able to bypass the NFL's standard hiring process due to a previously established succession plan in Mayo's contract extension during the 2023 offseason. Mayo has spent his entire NFL career with New England, both as a player and a coach.
As a player, Mayo appeared in 103 games and amassed 905 tackles. He became just the second player in franchise history to win the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, which led to him being named a team captain in just his second season. In his final season as a player, Mayo helped lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl championship. Despite being limited due to a leg injury that season, he made his impact by contributing as a player-coach for New England's younger players, such as linebacker Dont'a Hightower.
Mayo's knowledge of the game and tireless work ethic quickly helped him earn nicknames such as "Little Bill" or "Jerod Belichick." He became beloved by his teammates as a player, and that respect carried over to his coaching career.
Now, he seems to have the full support of New England's former and current players.
"I hope they give [the head coaching job] to Mayo," a Patriots defensive player told ESPN's Mike Reiss after the Patriots split with Bill Belichick. "He deserves it."
Captain Deatrich Wise Jr. credited Mayo as the reason for the defense's success against Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen during the 2023 season.
One upcoming Patriots free agent said returning to New England just became his priority because of the hiring of Jerod Mayo, according to MassLive's Mark Daniels.
Other players have openly voiced their support for Jerod Mayo –– here's what they've had to say.
"Oh yeah lets get it," cornerback Marcus Jones posted on Instagram.
"Head coach Jerod Mayo!!! Love the sound of that!!" Hightower posted on Instagram.