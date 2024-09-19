2 Patriots playing for their jobs on Thursday Night Football vs. Jets
By Lior Lampert
The New England Patriots have won 15 of the past 16 contests against the New York Jets entering their Week 3 Thursday Night Football clash. But all that can get tossed out the window -- these two franchises have undergone complete makeovers.
New York is an overwhelming favorite in their 2024 home opener versus the Pats. It signals how drastically the tides have turned for the longtime AFC East rivals since the roles typically were reversed over the years. Both teams head into the primetime matchup with a 1-1 record, but the Jets are considered the title contenders, not New England.
Meanwhile, the Patriots are trying to establish a fresh culture/sense of identity in the post-Bill Belichick era under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. New England's new sideline general is a disciple and former player of the future Hall of Famer, so there are natural similarities in approach. However, the latter may have his squad on a shorter leash as he works to establish himself, especially if things go haywire in New York.
With that in mind, these two Patriots have stumbled out of the gates thus far. If they don't turn it around on Thursday, they could get yanked from New England's lineup.
2. Demario Douglas, WR
Albeit bereft of a bonafide alpha, New England's receiver room is crowded. There are numerous mouths to feed, so if one underperforms, another will get opportunities to step up. Because of that, Demario "Pop" Douglas could quickly fall out of favor with another dud against the Jets.
Douglas operated as the Patriots' de facto No. 1 wideout as a rookie in 2023. But New England revamped the positional group this past offseason, spending two top-110 picks on and signing veteran K.J. Osborn. With additional competition comes mounting pressure for the 23-year-old to replicate his production or risk getting replaced.
Through two games, Douglas has amassed a measly three targets, which have gone for two receptions and 12 scoreless yards. He bageled in New England's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, posting zeros across the board. Overall, that isn't going to cut it. And as a sixth-round draft choice, his pedigree won't help him overcome extended droughts.
2024 second-rounder Ja'Lynn Polk has already surpassed Douglas on the depth chart, narrowly out-snapping him in Week 2. Tyquan Thorton also wasn't far behind in that department. Moreover, Javon Baker, one of their two fourth-round selections this year, entered the mix after being a healthy scratch in the regular-season opener.
1. Jacoby Brissett, QB
Upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 1 defensive slugfest may have bought Jacoby Brissett more time under center. Nonetheless, his job is far from secure, and the demand for rookie Drake Maye to take over will only increase if he struggles this week.
Heading into Week 1, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported it'd be "several weeks" before the Pats start Maye. Understandably, New England doesn't want to throw the young passer into the fire. Alas, patience may run thin if Brissett and the offense flop on Thursday.
Brissett hasn't done much to inspire confidence that the Patriots will be able to move the chains and score points consistently thus far. New England's 5.3 yards per pass attempt is among the worst in the league. The dink-and-dunk aerial attack has lacked explosiveness or playmaking juice with the 31-year-old at the helm.
Aside from failing to make big plays, Brissett hasn't been particularly efficient. He's completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 270 yards and one touchdown. His immobility in the pocket has been glaringly apparent, which won't improve behind a below-average offensive line.
It's only a matter of time before Maye usurps Brissett. Fans will get impatient as Patriots project to be one of the worst squads in football this season. Instead of wasting time on a retread and career backup, why not turn to the signal-caller you spent a top-three draft pick on?