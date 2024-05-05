Patriots rookie scoring off the charts with irrational confidence already
If Javon Baker turns out to be as good as he thinks he is then Patriots fans will have a superstar on their hands.
A healthy amount of confidence is useful for any NFL rookie looking to make a major impact on his team in his inaugural season. If confidence is the only thing required then Javon Baker is going to lead the New England Patriots to a lot of victories next season.
The former Central Florida standout has already brashly declared his belief that he is a top 10 receiver in a recent Instagram post. Well, specifically, Baker says there is "no way in f***ing America10 receivers better than me."
As a reminder, Baker was the No. 110 overall pick in last month's draft.
Baker was not even the first receiver the Patriots selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. That honor went to Ja'Lynn Polk who went to New England in the second round. It's Polk, not Baker, that projects to be a starter for head coach Jerod Mayo when Week 1 arrives.
Of course, the Patriots will be happy if either Polk or Baker bonds strongly with rookie quarterback Drake Maye. This rookie class is expected to form a strong offensive foundation for New England under Mayo's watchful eye.
Baker needs more polish before he's ready to be a No. 1 receiver at the pro level but he has the athletic tools required for success. He's not a true burner on the outside but he demonstrated a strong ability to make catches over the top of opposing defenses during his collegiate career. He also flashed strong examples of being able to to produce yards after the catch on intermediate routes.
That kind of versatility gives him chance to work at multiple positions during his rookie campaign. His long-term future will be on the outside but he could earn some meaningful snaps in the slot if he catches on to the offenses early enough in the preseason. There are plenty of snaps up for grabs for the Patriots before the regular season arrives.
Baker's confidence is fun for Patriots fans to watch at the moment, but don't be surprised if his teammates have him tone it down once he enters training camp. There's a fine line between confidence and delusion in the NFL and Baker might be on the wrong side of it currently.