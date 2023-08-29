Patriots roster cuts tracker: Live updates approaching cut day
The New England Patriots will have to cut down their rosters to 53 players ahead of their Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here is who the Patriots cut.
By Mark Powell
The New England Patriots have until 4 p.m. ET to trim their roster down to 53 players. Most training camp rosters begin with over 80 players, if not more, so this is a painstaking process that unfortunately leaves dozens of NFL players looking for a new home.
Bill Belichick and the Patriots have a tough challenge on their hands, as they must put together the best roster possible if they are to compete with the likes of the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in a suddenly-stacked AFC East. New England owned the division when Tom Brady played in Boston, but those days are long gone.
When is the New England Patriots roster cut deadline?
The Patriots, much like the other 31 teams in the NFL, will have until Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4:00 p.m. ET to cut down their rosters. That means there will be plenty of moves being made in the hours leading up to the deadline. New England features depth at key positions, but QB is an area of weakness with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.
How many players make the Patriots regular season roster?
Only 53 players can make the final regular-season roster, as per NFL rules. There is room on the practice squad for some players New England would rather keep around for depth reasons, though they must first clear waivers and choose to sign up for the practice squad. The final New England 53-man roster will be the team they take into Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
New England Patriots roster cut tracker: Who made the 53-man roster?
This section will be updated when the Patriots announce roster cuts throughout the day, so be sure to head back and keep refreshing this page.
As for who has been cut as of this writing, here are the names, courtesy of the Patriots official website and on NFL.com.
DL Carl Davis Jr., LB Diego Fagot, DB Brad Hawkins Jr., TE Johnny Lumpkin, RB C.J. Marable, DB Quandre Mosely. DB Rodney Randle Jr., DL Justus Tavai, OL Micah Vanterpool, TE Scotty Washington and LB Carson Wells were all released over the weekend.
QB Trace McSorley and P Corliss Waitman were released on Monday.