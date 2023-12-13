Patriots Rumors: Belichick decision made, shots at Mac Jones, emotional Tom Brady
- Tom Brady gets emotional talking his relationship with Belichick
- Malik Cunningham signed by Ravens, leading to shot from Patriots OT at current QBs
- A decision has been made on Bill Belichick's future
Patriots Rumors: Tom Brady gets emotional talking Belichick relationship
There's not much in Tom Brady's NFL career, whether with the New England Patriots or with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback didn't accomplish. He's a seven-time Super Bowl champion (six with the Pats), three-time NFL MVP, five-time Super Bowl MVP, and so on.
As a result of his accomplishments, particularly with New England, one of the age-old debates has been whether Brady or Belichick deserves the lion's share of the credit for the dynastic success the two enjoyed with the Patriots. But when Brady was recently asked about what Belichick did for him on the Let's Go Podcast, the quarterback was effusive in crediting his former head coach.
After tearing up and clearly getting emotional in broaching the subject, he responded simply, "I think it's more what did he not do to bring out the best in me."
It's clear how much Belichick meant to Brady and that, if you ask the former QB, that he would give a ton of credit to his head coach.
Marrying that idea with the current conversations about Belichick's potentially fickle future with the Patriots, however, is a tough thing to do. Since Brady's departure, New England has fallen off from where they were, due in no small part to the dramatic dip in quarterback play that they've experienced. So perhaps the partnership was the most valuable aspect of it all when it comes to giving credit in the Brady-Belichick dynamic.
In any case, though, seeing Brady's emotional reaction talking about his former head coach is sure to hit Patriots fans right in the feels with nostalgia for the two-decade run that the duo brought the franchise on when they arrived together, as the quarterback mentioned, in 2000.