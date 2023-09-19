Former New England Patriots Super Bowl champion arrested in Florida
Dion Lewis, a former Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, has been arrested in the Tampa, Florida area.
By Mark Powell
Former NFL running back Dion Lewis, who attended the University of Pittsburgh, was arrested this week in Tampa, Florida. Lewis has been accused of "causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the premises" of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
The 32-year-old was booked just after 3:00 p.m. on Monday and charged with trespassing, as he refused to leave the casino and resort. Lewis was released several hours later on $500 bond.
Lewis was selected by the Eagles out of Pitt in 2011, but really made a name for himself with the Patriots. The Pitt product scored 13 touchdowns in 19 games as a starter with the Pats, and won a Super Bowl in the process. He nearly helped Tom Brady win yet another Super Bowl against the team which drafted him, but ultimately fell short.
Lewis retired from the NFL in 2021. While he'd still be playing in the NFL were he at a different position, running backs tend to retire early. The average prime of an NFL running back these days is over by age 28. The fact Lewis made it to nearly 30 years of age is impressive enough, and shows his versatility as a player.
Since retiring from professional football, Lewis is back home coaching the running backs at the University of Albany. Lewis is originally from Albany, New York, before he took his talents to Pitt and made a name for himself. As a freshman at Pitt, Lewis ran for a program freshman record 1,799 yards and 17 touchdowns. Lewis earned Big East Offensive Player of the Year, Big East Rookie of the Year and Second Team All-American Honors in 2009.
While he wasn't quite the bell-cow back some fans expected him to be in the NFL, Lewis still carved out a role for himself. Hopefully he can put this past incident behind him.