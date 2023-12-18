Patriots star hints Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes got refs benefit in reposted meme
Matthew Judon called out the refs for "cheating" for the Chiefs.
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the New England Patriots 27-17 on Sunday, but one Patriot didn't think it was a fair fight.
Linebacker Matthew Judon, who is on injured reserve, dropped a couple of tweets during and after the game that left no doubt about his feelings.
"I see no lies," Judon wrote above a photo edit depicting a kiss between Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a referee.
While the game was going on, Judon also tweeted, "Boy they cheating for these fn."
Matthew Judon and Patriots fans thought the refs favored the Chiefs
It's not completely clear if Judon was referencing a specific moment but we can guess.
Many were frustrated by a suspect defensive holding call that wiped out a Chiefs fumble which Jabrill Peppers recovered.
Others questioned a facemask call on Demario Douglas, which pushed the Patriots back into a first-and-25 and ultimately resulted in a missed 41-yard field goal.
The truth is every team thinks the refs are against them. Every team has calls go their way but the ones that go against them stick in the memory for far longer. It's just more unusual for a current player to call things out so blatantly.
The Chiefs survived two Mahomes interceptions (one of which was the result of a Kadarius Toney bobble) in part because of big games from Rashee Rice and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Rice had nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. CEH finished with 37 yards on the ground and 64 yards with a touchdown through the air.
After two straight losses to the Packers and Bills, the Chiefs needed the win badly. They'll play the Raiders and Bengals back at Arrowhead before closing out with the Chargers in Los Angeles.
The Patriots suffered their 11th loss this season with pressure mounting on head coach Bill Belichick. They will finish up the regular season with back-to-back road games against the Broncos and Bills then a home finale against the playoff-eliminated Jets.