Patriots start the right decision, but not the better quarterback Week 1
The New England Patriots were one of the last teams in the NFL to pick a starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2024 season. Finally, Jerod Mayo has come to a decision. Jacoby Brissett will be under center for their game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
This decision is a confusing one for the Patriots to have made because 2024 first-round pick Drake Maye looked flat-out better in the preseason. If the Patriots were seriously trying to compete this season, it feels like the talented Maye would give them the best chance.
While it might be frustrating for Patriots fans to not get to watch their future franchise quarterback start the season, it feels like that's for the best.
Patriots make right quarterback decision by benching their best option
This was always the expectation. The Patriots gave Brissett a one-year deal in free agency to start and mentor Maye until the rookie is ready to take over. Maye impressed in the preseason, but the regular season is a different beast. When looking at this Patriots roster and their schedule, this decision to start Brissett makes too much sense.
According to PFF, the Patriots have one of the worst offensive lines in all of football. It was so bad this preseason to the point where Brissett actually injured his shoulder after getting sacked in their final preseason game. Giving a rookie quarterback no time to throw and risking injury for a team unlikely to win many games this season regardless of who is starting would be a bad move. Giving this offensive line time to improve and gain chemistry before Maye steps in makes too much sense.
When looking at the beginning of their schedule, the Patriots have even more of a reason to not play Maye. They face a ton of tough defenses including early-season matchups against the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers. Why even bother starting Maye against those teams so early in his career when they can just play him in a softer spot of their schedule later in the year?
If he were given the resources that Caleb Williams has in Chicago, sure, then it'd make sense to start Maye. It's so vital to give rookie quarterbacks a chance to succeed right as they're thrown in. With this offensive line, subpar weapons, a new coaching staff, and a tough early schedule, it makes the most sense to let Maye watch Brissett try to perform and soak up any information he can. The Patriots won't be a playoff team regardless of who starts. Benching Maye to start the year is best for his and the organization's future.