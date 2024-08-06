Patriots training camp absence shouldn't fans hopes up for Brandon Aiyuk
By Lior Lampert
The San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk appear to be nearing the finish line of a dragged-out, grueling negotiation process. Recent intel points to Aiyuk playing elsewhere in 2024, with the star wide receiver reportedly having a choice of two teams.
Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, San Francisco has "the framework" of trade packages with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots surrounding Aiyuk.
As Maiocco points out, Patriots pass-catcher Kendrick Bourne is "expected" to be part of New England's offer for Aiyuk. The Niners are eyeing a "veteran wide receiver" in return should they have to fill the void left by the Second Team All-Pro.
Amid the speculation about Aiyuk going to Foxborough, the Patriots still have work to do during training camp, like every other NFL team. However, New England was notably down a man at practice on Tuesday -- Bourne.
Several members of the New England media quickly mentioned Bourne's lack of presence out of shock because he's always there. Mike Kadlick of CLNS Media called it the "first time in a long time" the Pats stretched without the 29-year-old.
So, does that mean the Patriots and 49ers agreed on a blockbuster Aiyuk-Bourne swap? Not quite, and New England fans shouldn't get ahead of themselves yet.
Patriots training camp absence shouldn't get fans' hopes up for a Brandon Aiyuk trade
Yes, Bourne is typically out there with his Pats teammates when they get loose, but he's also on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He tore his ACL in October of the 2023 campaign. Could this be a scheduled yet strangely timed maintenance day?
Mark Daniels of MassLive.com highlights how it's raining in New England, suggesting Bourne getting held out could be precautionary due to inclement weather.
Essentially, there are numerous reasons Bourne may not be practicing. Although it's tempting to fantasize about the idea of this symbolizing an Aiyuk trade, Patriots Nation should pump the brakes.
Bourne getting shipped to the 49ers would mark his second stint with the franchise. He spent the first four years of his career in San Fran from 2017-20, so he'd step into a familiar setting.
After signing a three-year, $15 million contract with the Patriots in March, Bourne could be the bargaining chip that brings Aiyuk to New England. Nonetheless, that doesn't mean his absence from camp has any correlation.