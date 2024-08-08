Patriots weather forecast for preseason opener is awful start for Drake Maye
The New England Patriots are opening the Drake Maye era early as they will start their rookie quarterback on Thursday night in the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.
Maye comes into New England with a lot of expectations and a lot of hype after the failed experiment of former first-round pick Mac Jones. There is excitement of rejuvenation with the franchise of a new quarterback and a new head coach.
That process will start Thursday as Maye will make his debut. Jacoby Brissett will be the starter for the matchup against Carolina, but Mayo confirmed Maye will play a good portion of the game.
There is, however, going to be some serious concern that as Maye and the Patriots will be playing in rough weather as far as summer is concerned. The weather in Foxboro, Massachusetts is projected to be 67degrees, rainy weather with some significant wind, according to Weather.com.
Patriots weather forecast for preseason opener is awful start for Drake Maye
How will Maye be affected on Thursday Night
This weather will be a breath of fresh air for many Patriots fans, players and even the Panthers. This summer has been brutal for people to endure, which would normally be great for a change of pace.
However, Maye’s debut in the NFL will be rough as he will have to lead an offense through some weather after spending the last few months training and developing in brutal conditions. If there is some concern with his playmaking on Thursday, it will be based on the disruptive weather and altered play flow.
Maye is used to playing in all kinds of weather, including rainy and windy. He has played in a mixture of hot weather in North Carolina and states below like Florida and the rainy and colder weather against northern teams in the ACC. Patriot fans prefer him to play his first game in the league in better weather to show his potential, but it is a challenge that Maye and the team are willing to face.
Should Maye start immediately for the Patriots?
The Patriots had a lot of faith in Maye when they decided to keep their third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select him. This was the Patriots’ second chance in a franchise quarterback after losing Tom Brady in the 2020 off-season. Jones failed to improve after his rookie season and overcame his obstacles to get better.
The difference between Maye and Jones is that Maye is entering into a worse situation and roster than Jones did when he was drafted. The expectations are so low in New England this upcoming 2024 NFL Season, that there are debates as to if Maye should play at all.
Brissett is the projected starter and could start throughout the entire season if he remains healthy. Maye could easily find his way onto the field and even start for the Patriots this season. If he does, however, Maye could suffer an injury due to the poor offensive line and talent around him. He could have a redshirt rookie season the way Patrick Mahomes had with the Kansas City Chiefs his rookie season. This season is all about adjustment to the league, this Thursday’s game will be a part of the development, for better or worse.