Paul Finebaum tabs Coach Prime as potential Nick Saban replacement at Alabama
Coach Prime has gained quite the following after just two weeks at Colorado.
By Drew Koch
Deion Sanders proved that his team's win in Week 1 was not a fluke. After knocking off last year's runner-up TCU, Coach Prime's home debut saw the Colorado Buffaloes knock off Matt Rhule's Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The type of success that Sanders has seen in just two weeks at the University of Colorado is inevitably going to draw national attention. And let's face it, Colorado is not necessarily a household name in the world of college football.
In fact, Sanders' 2-0 start to the 2023 season has already grabbed the attention of college football analyst Paul Finebaum who sees Coach Prime a possible replacement for Nick Saban at the University of Alabama.
Paul Finebaum tabs Coach Prime as potential Nick Saban replacement at Alabama.
During an appearance on the Matt Barrie Show, when asked about whether or not Coach Prime could replace Nick Saban at Alabama, Paul Finebaum responded with, "Why not?"
It's very apparent that, at the moment, Deion Sanders has the college football world wrapped around his little finger. When he speaks, people listen. And while Saban has not eluded to leaving Tuscaloosa anytime soon, the reality is that the Crimson Tide's head coach is 71 years old.
This type of talk is sure to gain attention after Colorado's 2-0 start and Alabama's loss to Texas this past weekend. And while the notion of Coach Prime replacing Saban anytime soon is purely speculation, the bottom line is that Sanders could have any job he wants at the moment.
Alabama is one of the Top 5 programs in the history of college football, and when Nick Saban decides to hang up his whistle, if Deion Sanders is interested, the university's first phone call should go to him.