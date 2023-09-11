Paul Finebaum reveals why Alabama shouldn't be worried after Texas loss
Alabama suffered a nasty upset against Texas this past weekend, but Paul Finebaum doesn't think Nick Saban is sweating it.
By Kristen Wong
On Saturday, Alabama lost 34-24 to Texas, a team ranked seven spots lower than Nick Saban's squad in the AP Top 25.
Saturday's loss to the Longhorns came as an electrifying shock to the college football world and caused Alabama to drop to No. 10 in the polls. By contrast, Texas just notched its biggest upset in years, having become the first team to beat Alabama by double digits at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Nick Saban era.
Is it time for Alabama to worry? Could the end of the dynasty be near? Not yet, according to Paul Finebaum.
During a recent appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning", Finebaum revealed what the Crimson Tide have going for them in spite of this past weekend's ugly result.
According to Finebaum, "The thing I think Alabama has going in its favor is the SEC right now. It does not look as good as it has been, so that might be the only saving grace. You look down the schedule, maybe it doesn’t look as formidable."
Finebaum says Alabama's margin for error in 2023 is razor thin
Some matchups that might be circled on Alabama's 2023-24 calendar include games against Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and LSU. As long as the school avoids a second early loss, they could be okay. After Saturday, though, who knows what will happen.
Finebaum doesn't think Alabama is hitting the panic button just yet, but he did add that the margin for error is getting dangerously thin. "The real problem for Alabama is they’re on a tightrope right now that they can’t afford another mistake.”
The Crimson Tide is scheduled to face three more teams ranked inside the AP Top 25 and may have to defeat the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs to reach the College Football Playoff. That presents a towering task ahead of them, assuming Nick Saban can get his offense together this season and not suffer any more wayward losses.
The Week 2 defeat to Texas came early enough in the season to give Alabama an effective warning shot. Saban and the Crimson Tide have a chance to fix their mistakes and put themselves back on the right track this Saturday against South Florida.