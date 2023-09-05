Paul Finebaum already believes one team has received its death sentence
Paul Finebaum gave one Big 12 team the shortest leash ever.
By Josh Wilson
The Colorado football team led by Deion Sanders and his group of exciting transfers was a nice story, but could they really take down the runner-up to last year's College Football Playoff in their first-ever game, rust and all?
Yup. Sure can! Colorado shocked the college football universe and beat TCU 45-42 in Week 1 on TCU's home turf off an electric performance from Shedeur Sanders and two-way player Travis Hunter.
TCU's last two losses have now been excruciatingly painful. They took a 65-7 beatdown in the National Championship last year, and now this.
Paul Finebaum has officially canceled them, one whole game into the 2023 campaign.
Paul Finebaum is already out on the dead on arrival TCU Horned Frogs
“Quite frankly, I don’t want to hear about TCU anymore this season,” Finebaum said to ESPN's Matt Barrie, H/T On3.
“I think we both have equal respect for Sonny Dykes. But the real problem now is that in these two major events? The 65-7 beatdown that nobody will ever forget? And what we saw (this weekend)? They carry this now around their neck that they just can’t handle the big stage, even though we know that’s not true,” Finebaum said. “They beat Michigan in the semifinal. But it will haunt them.”
TCU most definitely has a lot to make up for this season, and they have yet to play two weeks of football. Their chances of getting back to the playoff feel slim to none, barring an impressive and otherwordly comeback looking at the rest of their schedule. Few remaining games give them the opportunity to win big enough to convince the committee that their Week 1 loss was just a fluke.
TCU certainly lost this one, but this game was more about Colorado winning. Deion Sanders and crew have proven themselves and arrived on the scene.
Though this one may ultimately be more about Colorado than TCU, Finebaum and other provocative thought leaders may not even give TCU the time of day to recover their reputation, though.