Paul Finebaum blasts Deion Sanders as biggest loser of Week 7
ESPN's Paul Finebaum could not be more done with Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes right now.
By John Buhler
While some people still believe in what Deion Sanders is doing at Colorado, ESPN's Paul Finebaum is not among them. He tabbed Coach Prime as his biggest loser of Week 7 while doing his regular Sunday morning guest appearance on The Matt Barrie Show. The Colorado Buffaloes were up 29-0 at halftime before somehow falling at home to the lowly Stanford Cardinal 46-43 in overtime on Friday.
This was a game Colorado had to have to have any realistic expectations of making a bowl game. Colorado may have dropped to 4-3 (1-3) on the season after the unmitigated disaster vs. Stanford, but the Buffaloes may not win another game for the rest of the year. They still have to play UCLA, Arizona, Oregon State, Washington State and Utah to round out their final season in the Pac-12.
Finebaum did not mince words when calling Coach Prime's late-night show no longer worth the hype.
“The biggest loser of the weekend was Deion Sanders. That was inexcusable and his party is over. He took a hit and I’m not that fascinated with Colorado after that. … I’m moving on from Coach Prime’s late-night show.”
Here is the entire episode of The Matt Barrie Show in which Finebaum turned off Coach Prime.
Despite massively overachieving this season, the Stanford loss was such a horrible look for CU.
Paul Finebaum is completely done with Deion Sanders' Colorado schtick
Again, how does Colorado lose like that to Stanford? The Cardinal are among the worst teams in the Pac-12. Although the Buffs may not be much better than them, it was at home on a Friday night before their bye week. Colorado held a 29-point lead at halftime and then proceeded to collapse as badly as you could have ever imagined. So it is understandable for Finebaum to be out on Colorado.
A lot can change between now and next year, but this offseason will be critical for Sanders and his staff. They need to fix the defense, as well as get some depth along the line of scrimmage. I anticipate that the offense will still be able to put up points for as long as Shedeur Sanders is the quarterback and Sean Lewis is calling plays. However, The Coach Prime Effect grows more stale with every new defeat.
Overall, I think we will see a refined sense of focus out of Colorado coming out of the bye vs. UCLA, well, because they have to. If Colorado looks as listless as it did vs. Oregon when they take on the Bruins that could be so long and goodnight for the Buffaloes' slim bowl game chances. Even what was a very winnable game vs. Arizona is now looking like one of the Pac-12's most dangerous teams.
Finebaum could hop back on the Colorado bandwagon, but is probably not happening until next year.