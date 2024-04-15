Paul Finebaum explains how the SEC completely screwed Texas A&M
Paul Finebaum does his best to explain how Texas A&M got screwed over by the SEC this time.
By John Buhler
The SEC is expanding to 16 teams this summer with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12. The last time the SEC expanded to 14 teams, it poached two other schools from the Big 12 in Missouri and Texas A&M. Back in 2014, it was all about acquiring media rights territories. Gaining major cities like Houston, Kansas City and St. Louis were incredibly important to the SEC at the time.
Flash forward a decade later, and here we are. Texas and Oklahoma are undeniably massive brands in college football. While the SEC did not have a program from The Sooner State in its league, A&M had sufficed that from The Lone Star State. Although A&M has a massive little brother complex, it is Texas after all. Then again, Texas A&M may have felt they were promised something to come aboard initially.
Here is what ESPN's Paul Finebaum had to say on "The SEC Podcast" about Texas A&M's "plight".
“They felt that they had been promised Texas would never come in and they were promised Texas would never come in, but things change. It’s A&M’s fault. A&M was so successful in the SEC that Texas said, ‘We want some of that!’ Texas in 2010 was heading to the Pac-12, they had already commandeered a bunch of schools because they wanted to be more in line with the Pac-12 academics, the Stanfords, the Cals, which are now in the ACC."
Texas may have wanted to go somewhere more academic in nature, but football drives the bus...
“They finally realized that we need to do something. Texas could’ve gone to the Big Ten, ACC, all this nonsense that we heard. The SEC did nothing but answer the same phone call that everybody else got. The were on the prowl to leave and were going to go somewhere.”
Texas A&M may feel marginalized with the addition of Texas, but trust me, this is better for everyone.
Texas A&M may feel slighted that SEC decided to add Texas into league
For as much as this may stink for Texas A&M, Gig Em Nation needs to get over it. Texas is coming into their league, whether they like it or not. In the latest wave of conference realignment, the Big Ten and SEC are operating at a level of strength. While the new Big 12 may come out of this okay, everybody's eyes are on the ACC, hoping it is not the next league to collapse like the Pac-12 did after last season.
What you have to remember is that while Texas A&M has a massive fan base, its brand is nowhere near as strong nationally as is Texas'. If an opportunity presents itself for a top-10 brand to come to market, you better believe any conference with a pulse will try to acquire it. The next wave of realignment may be triggered by North Carolina, but Florida State and Clemson are soon to follow.
See, I suspect that for as much as Florida and South Carolina may not like seeing their in-state rivals from the ACC come and join their league, I think they get the bigger picture. The Sunshine Showdown and The Palmetto Bowl being conference games only add to the game's appeal and overall marketability. The Lone Star Showdown between Texas A&M and Texas ended for pettier reasons.
While the SEC made a promise it couldn't keep, Texas A&M still took the money and benefited from it.