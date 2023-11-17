Paul Finebaum explains why he won't acknowledge Michigan as national champions
On the Dan Patrick show, Paul Finebaum talked about the Michigan football team, as if his opinion actually mattered.
The world is full of stupid takes, and the sports world is full of more than any other area. There are some folks who believe that if LeBron James played in the 1980s, he would come off the bench. Some people think that Tom Brady arranged for footballs to be deflated before Patriots games. The newest round of stupidity comes from a talking head named Paul Finebaum.
While appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Finebaum weighed in on the allegations regarding Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.
"I will refuse to recognize Michigan as the National Champs," he said. "I was taught that athletics should be an even playing field and to me, they are not subscribing to that."
Paul Finebaum is on his high horse with Michigan championship take
It doesn't really matter whether you think Michigan cheated or not. If you have the same mindset that I do, then you believe that scouting another team's signals is no different than scouting their players before a match-up. Scouting is just scouting. Scout everything, or don't scout anything at all.
What makes the comments so asinine, is the pompous self-importance behind them. The narcissism that one person must suffer from in order to think that their recognition or lack of recognition on any matter is of importance to anyone in the world. For example, I don't recognize Paul Finebaum as someone who has ever appeared on TV.
If I don't recognize him as somebody who's ever appeared on television, does that mean that he's never appeared on television, or does it mean that I'm silly? I'll save you the math, it's the latter. The same goes for his refusal to recognize the Michigan Wolverines should they win a national championship. With or without his recognition, they are still going to get a trophy, they are still going to get a bonus, and they are still going to be recognized for all eternity as having won the national championship in every record book.
So the guy from that TV show that hardly anybody watches will not attend the parade in Ann Arbor should it happen. Instead, he will sit on his couch, shaking his head, and telling his pet cat over and over again, “They aren't the actual national champions.”
Good for him. If an inflated sense of ego and self-worth is what it takes to keep him getting out of bed in the morning, then he should do it. As for the rest of us, what do you say we all recognize Paul Finebaum as someone who's not important, whose opinion on all things football doesn't matter?