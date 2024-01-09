Paul Finebaum finally admits how wrong he was about Michigan and Jim Harbaugh
It took 15 wins, a national championship, and a Rose Bowl win over Alabama, but Paul Finebaum has finally decided to give Jim Harbaugh and Michigan their dues.
Oh my god, he did it. He actually did it. Paul Finebaum finally decided to give Jim Harbaugh his credit. And it only took a 15-0 national championship season to do it.
Like many detractors and doubters, Finebaum has taken his shots at Harbaugh and the Wolverines over the years, none more prominent than this year with the sign-stealing allegations and off-field drama. On Monday night, all those who complained were forced to watch as Michigan trounced Washington 34-14 to complete a 15-0 season and be crowned the National Champions.
Finebaum appeared on ESPN's Get Up to express his congratulations, but also offer a sincere apology to the folks in Ann Arbor for how he has acted over the years. Finebaum has long been a bit of an SEC homer, but with the Big Ten's finest holding the trophy, he had no choice but to admit defeat.
Paul Finebaum concedes: Jim Harbaugh and Michigan deserve to be National Champions
Granted, there are still some folks out there, namely Gregg Doyel, Dan Dakich, Matt Finkes, etc. who will continue to go at Harbaugh and the Wolverines if for no other reason than out of spite, but Finebaum taking the high road is class personified and should be commended.
For those who still cling to the scandal, keep in mind that after all the transgressions and suspensions, the Wolverines beat Penn State, THE Ohio State, SEC juggernaut Alabama, and a high-flying attack in Washington -- all ranked teams -- and finished the job. What more can you say?
Kudos to Finebaum for showing that when you are wrong, you can admit as much. Finebaum put his ego aside, if only for a few minutes on national television.
In the meantime, the Wolverines will celebrate knowing they finally got the win that matters most, winning their first National Championship since 1997. What else can you say? Michigan, THE University of Michigan, are the 2023 National Champions.