Paul Finebaum gives Alabama even more bulletin board material
ESPN's Paul Finebaum does not agree with the guys from College GameDay, as he believes the Georgia Bulldogs will three-peat and win the SEC over GameDay's beloved Alabama Crimson Tide.
By John Buhler
Paul Finebaum just gave Alabama football fans plenty of bulletin board material from his recent appearance over on a Georgia Bulldogs YouTube show.
Do not count Paul Finebaum as a believer in Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide for this season.
Finebaum, who built his media career primarily covering Alabama and Auburn in Birmingham, is once again shorting the Tide this year. Instead of picking them to come out of the SEC like all of the guys on College GameDay most definitely did, he likes the juggernaut Georgia Bulldogs to three-peat as College Football Playoff national champions. He had plenty to say about the Tide on UGASports.com.
Here is the entire interview Finebaum had on UGASports.com with Jim Donnan and Dayne Young.
Much of Finebaum's criticism towards Alabama has everything to do with Saban not only not naming a starting quarterback, but him being particularly prickly with the media of late. Is he wrong in this?
Paul Finebaum gave Alabama, Nick Saban more bulletin board material
Look. I think both teams are certainly capable of making the final four-team College Football Playoff. They are one of three teams who can realistically win the SEC, along with LSU. However, the rest of the college football world has largely caught up to Saban, particularly Kirby Smart's Georgia program when it comes to recruitment. Not every five-star feels the need to head to Tuscaloosa any more.
To me, no, I would not be shocked if Alabama beat Georgia in Atlanta and made the playoff one last time under the current format. So much is unknown when it comes to replacing Bryce Young at quarterback and both coordinators of note. Let's just hope that Tommy Rees gets the most out of Young's successor, as well as Kevin Steele being able to provide exactly what the defense needs.
Ultimately, I am not going to be foolish enough to say that the Alabama dynasty is dead, but I do not believe Saban wins more than maybe two more national titles before hanging up the headset to live his best retired life on the lake. If Alabama wins it all in January, then I could see Saban walking away. However, I do not anticipate it happening just yet. Look for him to go out on top, but not this season.
Finebaum has good reason to short Alabama and Saban this year, but he could also be proven wrong.