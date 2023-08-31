Paul Finebaum takes Jim Harbaugh’s side in battle vs. NCAA
Paul Finebaum and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may go together like lamb and tuna fish, but at least they tend to agree about the NCAA being largely worthless as an organization now.
By John Buhler
Look at ESPN's Paul Finebaum having Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's back vs. the NCAA.
To think Paul Finebaum and Jim Harbaugh actually agree on something is a sight to behold indeed!
The college football analyst for ESPN completely has the Michigan head coach's back in his battle vs. the NCAA. Harbaugh is serving a three-game, self-imposed suspension for some ridiculous recruiting violations involving burgers that was so 2017. Finebaum recently appeared on Andy Staples On3, touching on several college football topics, none more important than Harbaugh.
Here is what Finebaum told Staples about how he feels in Harbaugh's ongoing battle with the NCAA.
"I agree completely with Jim Harbaugh and I find myself doing that more often - and he's right. I think that it's a real concern, what he said, that players deserve more than they're getting despite people saying that they're getting too much. The action isn't on NIL, it's on television revenue sharing."
"I'm really curious where this goes from here. Harbaugh, for all of this manufactured feud that I have with him, I do respect him. He's tough to wrap your arms around, as everyone in the industry knows..."
Here is a link to the entire episode of Andy Staples On3 featuring Finebaum from earlier in the week.
Harbaugh will be returning to the Wolverines' sidelines for the Rutgers game to kick off Big Ten play.
The thing that I keep going back to in this is: We are living in a world where Harbaugh has to self-impose a three-game suspension of himself ahead of a huge season with great expectations at Michigan because of hamburgers?! Make it make sense! The NCAA is about as useful as a wet paper bag carrying home all the soup Publix I could ever hope to provide in the midst of my Sad Boy Diet...
Truth be told, you and I and everyone else could have guided Michigan to a 3-0 start in the non-conference this year. The Wolverines play a Georgia soft non-conference slate, chock full of world beaters like East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. I am shaking in my boots, dawg! Unfortunately, I do think this September nonsense indirectly inflicted by the NCAA will have some lingering effects.
Not to say Michigan is a loose ship, but loose lips sink ships. For the Wolverines, it is national title or bust this season. Maybe six programs can say that. Frankly, anything short of a national championship berth will be met with great disappointment by the two-time reigning Big Ten champs. Sadly, the early-season shenanigans will plant a bad seed that will sprout at the absolute worst time.
At this point, I would not be shocked if Harbaugh leaves Michigan after this season to go to the NFL.