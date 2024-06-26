Paul Finebaum sends warning to Ryan Day: Beat Michigan or else
With the college football season just around the corner, the pressure is on for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.
Day, now entering his sixth season since taking over for OSU legend Urban Meyer, has had an impressive run with the Buckeyes overall. However, the team has had a lackluster couple of seasons without a Big Ten title since 2020 or a win over Michigan since 2019 — a tough adjustment for the Buckeye fanbase following Meyer’s tenure.
Paul Finebaum weighed in on the possibility of Ryan Day getting the boot out of Ohio State.
For Ryan Day to keep his spot at OSU, he’ll need to position his team as real a contender in the Big Ten, and that starts with beating Michigan. In light of the recent firing of Jimbo Fisher, it’s clear that new AD Ross Bjork is willing to make bold moves when it comes to personnel changes, should they fall short of his expectations.
One possible landing point for Ryan Day is down south, as Billy Napier’s replacement at Florida. Coming off two dismal, back-to-back losing seasons, Billy Napier will certainly be under intense scrutiny this coming season. Likewise, Gators management may be keeping an eye out for his potential successor in the fall, and Ryan Day is speculated to be a contender.
Paul Finebaum, however, doesn’t see the merit in Ryan Day moving to the SEC and maintains the belief that his coaching style and experience are best suited for the Midwest. With that said, the pressure is on for Ryan Day to elevate his team to the next level if he is to succeed in the fall, and ultimately stay on with the Buckeyes. Finebaum's assessment underscores the high stakes for Ryan Day this season at Ohio State.
As the Buckeyes gear up for another season, all eyes will be on Ryan Day to see if he can meet the lofty expectations of the Buckeye nation.