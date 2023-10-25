Paul Finebaum has stern message for Alabama fans and haters alike
It was only a matter of time before Paul Finebaum decided to be all-in on Alabama once again.
By John Buhler
Keep an eye on the Alabama Crimson Tide. After losing in Week 2 to the Texas Longhorns and nearly being embarrassed the following at South Florida, Alabama seems to have finally turned the corner under Nick Saban. He has wisely put all of his trust in Jalen Milroe as his quarterback. Although they essentially won a fraud bowl in the Third Saturday in October, Finebaum is impressed by this bunch.
While making his weekly news hit on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, he pretty much said that the tide has turned for well, the Crimson Tide! This has not been one of the best years to follow along with Alabama football, but it could be one of the most rewarding. Many people have said the dynasty is dead, including yours truly, but you always have to afford a program the opportunity to go get better.
Finebaum pleaded to us to stop worrying about what Alabama isn't and enjoy them for what they are.
“I think it’s time to quit obsessing over what’s wrong and start concentrating on what’s right with this team. There’s a lot that is. I think with each step on this ladder, it’s felt a little more comfortable and I think the outlook has been brighter.”
Finebaum applauded Saban's coaching staff and the job his two new coordinators have done with Tommy Rees taking over the offense from Notre Dame and Kevin Steele coming back to Tuscaloosa to run the defense for a third time after an awful year down in Coral Gables with the Miami Hurricanes.
“I think right now you have to accept the fact that since that very treacherous moment in the early part of the season, post-Texas and around the South Florida game, this team has gotten a lot better. The coaching staff seems to be aligned after all the hullabaloo, some of it real and some of it imagined early on.”
As expected, Finebaum feels the Tide are the favorites to win the SEC West and get to Atlanta.
“The path is pretty clear. The percentages favor Alabama and I think the momentum favors Alabama right now to get back to Atlanta.”
Alabama has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Ole Miss. Should the Crimson Tide beat LSU next Saturday, that all but ensures that it will be Alabama playing for a conference championship in Atlanta.
Paul Finebaum tells the Alabama fans to stop hating on Alabama, alright
Look. Even if they are not the favorite to reach the College Football Playoff, a top-10 Alabama team is certainly in play to make that a reality. The Crimson Tide control their own destiny. If they were to add a few more signature wins in the form of LSU and either Georgia or Tennessee in a rematch in Atlanta, that should be more than good enough to get them a top-three seed into the four-team tournament.
Truthfully, I like Alabama's chances to beat LSU next weekend. I really do. LSU may have an explosive offense, but I have a hard time seeing Saban losing to Brian Kelly in back-to-back seasons. However, I think Alabama would probably come up short in Atlanta to Georgia, possibly to Tennessee in a rematch and we shall see if another program of note like the Missouri Tigers has some staying power.
Overall, this is not one of the best teams Saban has coached at Alabama, but it might prove to be one of the most battle-tested. Going 8-0 in SEC is an incredibly hard thing to do. Doing that and then beating someone the caliber of Georgia in Atlanta only adds to that narrative. While I doubt Alabama would be the No. 1 seed if there is an undefeated team remaining, this is a team that could win it all.
Once again, it will all come down to how well the Crimson Tide play the Bayou Bengals in two weeks.