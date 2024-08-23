Paul Finebaum wrote the death certificate for the Alabama dynasty before Saban retired
Alabama football is getting ready for its first season without Nick Saban, and ESPN's Paul Finebaum seems to think that Bama's 2010s dynasty has ended, with the end date coming before Nick Saban retired.
While appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Paul Finebaum claimed that the Tide's dynasty has been "done" with Georgia's back-to-back national title wins (2021, 2022) and Michigan's title this past year.
Despite not winning a national title in the last four years, the Tide have reached a New Year's Six bowl every season with a win coming in two of the four years that they appeared in them. Bama could not win the title last season after losing in the semifinals to Michigan 27-20 in OT.
"I would declare the [Alabama] dynasty done. It was done before [Nick] Saban left. It's really done now that DeBoer is there."
Ever since losing in 2021 to Georgia in the National Championship, the Tide have looked like teams that were slightly less talented than their early 2010s title-winning counterparts with notable shortcomings against talented national-title-level teams.
As Alabama looks to restart their dynasty under their new head coach, it's worth wondering if the program will be able to compete for a national title this season.
Is Paul Finebaum right about Alabama's dynasty?
With an expanded playoff this season, the Tide will likely not need an SEC title to reach the tournament.
Despite facing tough games this season, the program has a do-able path to the playoffs with the squad getting in with an at-large berth. At the very least, a probable playoff appearance will allow Kalen DeBoer's program a chance to win a title in Year 1.
While Bama will probably make the playoff in the first year of the DeBoer era, it's hard to know if Alabama will make a three/four-game magical run to win a title this season. Even though this is unclear, Paul Finebaum boldly claims their previous dynasty is over.