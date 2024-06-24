Paul George could be on a new team way sooner than you expect
Paul George's free agency decision is a major domino this offseason and one insider thinks his decision could be made rather quickly. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, who said this on ESPN's morning show Get Up: "the Paul George situation could escalate quickly".
“He could opt in and get traded by this weekend. That is something that is going to come to a head in the next day or two.”
George likely has two more years of All-NBA level play coming off averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 47 percent shooting from the floor this season. The star will likely fade in year three or four of a possible new deal as the 34-year-old is injury-prone and closer to the end of his career rather than the start of it.
The Clippers have reportedly been unwilling to offer anything more than a three-year, $152.4 million contract to George. With the Clippers not willing to budge on their offer to George, it's likely that the veteran will be on a new team next season. One NBA insider thinks that this could happen sooner than expected.
Considering the Clippers are playing their first games in the Intuit Dome next season, it makes sense that they want to move on from George's situation as soon as possible. This entire situation would be quite embarrassing and gather attention Additionally, it's hard to see a world where L.A. can stretch out this situation for as long as possible since the Clippers seem hard-lined on offering nothing better than three years for $152.4 million.
If George opts in and is available, teams like the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets could be interested in trading for the wing with other over-the-cap squads likely looking to make a move. Finally, the Sixers could re-engage by signing the veteran in free agency. With the Clippers looking to make a move fast, it's possible George could be on a new team sooner than expected.