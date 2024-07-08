Paul George pays homage to Philly native Kobe Bryant with new jersey number reveal
By Kyle Delaney
The offseason is full of moving parts -- it's a reshuffling of the cards in general for the NBA. Players get traded, podcast hosts get hired, but the strangest part, the hardest one to get used to, is seeing players in new, unfamiliar jerseys come next season.
Paul George's decision to opt out of his LA Clippers contract and sign with the Philadelphia 76ers is one of the biggest developments so far this summer. Congratulations, Joel Embiid. That side eye on national television actually worked. However, Paul George's Philly trip isn't just about winning a ring. It's also about honoring his idols, specifically Kobe Bryant.
Paul George, the man formerly known as PG-13, revealed why he's rocking No. 8 next season in Philly on an exclusive Podcast P podcast.
Per @PodcastPShow on Twitter/X:
"I'm in Philly. My idol, the bean, Kobe Bryant. My way of idolizing Kob', you know? Something that meant something outside of 24 and 13. It was only right. It's different." George explained. Though he admitted this decision took some time to make.
I was going through all the numbers," George said. "Like, 'man what makes sense, what looks good, what will I be comfortable in?" George said he even asked his wife, who recommended no. 14, but he just couldn't seem to picture it. He finally landed on No. 8, to honor Kobe Bryant, who played high school ball at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia.
Paul George wore No. 24 for the Indiana Pacers when he entered the league. He became PG-13 around 2015 and has worn No. 13 on his jersey since. The problem is the Philadelphia 76ers retired both No. 13 and No. 24, so Paul George had no choice but to start anew.
Now, in his 15th season, Paul George dons a new number, and it's the same one that the legendary 'Frobe' Bryant wore. Fans can only hope this change will help Paul George channel his inner Mamba mentality. Hopefully, with George's help, Philly can get past that pesky second round of the playoffs. Yet, Will 76ers' Paul George be a different animal and the same beast? Only time will tell.