Paul George trolls Mavericks by using PJ Washington's pose against them
Paul George made sure to return the favor to Dallas Mavericks wing PJ Washington after willing the Los Angeles Clippers to a crucial Game 4 victory, using the pose the latter made in their prior meeting against them.
By Lior Lampert
The Los Angeles Clippers escaped being on the wrong side of NBA playoff history with their Game 4 victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, nearly blowing a 31-point first-half lead before pulling out a 116-111 win.
Ironically enough, the last time we saw a team overcome a deficit that large in the postseason was Game 2 of the first-round series between the Clippers and Golden State Warriors in 2019 -- when the former trailed by as many as 31 points only to win 135-131 in epic fashion.
Alas, the Clippers prevailed on Sunday versus the Mavs, led by an explosive effort from All-Star wing Paul George.
George scored 33 points (including 26 in the first half) on 11-of-19 shooting, adding eight assists, six rebounds, four steals, one block, and one iconic staredown pose, returning the favor to Mavs fans after Dallas forward PJ Washington did the same to him and the Clippers in Game 3.
Paul George trolls Mavericks using PJ Washington's pose against them
After drilling a catch-and-shoot three over the outstretched arms of Washington to give the Clippers a 61-38 lead with roughly three minutes remaining in the first half, George let the Mavs wing know he was keeping receipts, crossing his arms and smirking as he mocks him.
Considering we have the benefit of hindsight, George taunting Washington and the Mavericks that early into the games feels premature considering how the rest of the game unfolded, with the Clippers hanging on by the skin of their teeth.
The Mavericks came all the way back from a 31-point deficit, taking a 105-104 lead with two minutes and 15 seconds remaining in the contest, which George erased 20 seconds later by sinking a step-back three to put the Clippers up two and never look back.
Alas, both teams split their two home meetings against one another, bringing the trilogy series (facing off in the playoffs for a third time in five seasons) to a 2-2 standstill as the Clippers and Mavericks head back to Los Angeles for Game 5, which will be on Wednesday, May 1 at 10 p.m. ET.