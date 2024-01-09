Paul George thinks the Warriors should trade Jonathan Kuminga for Pascal Siakam
Paul George puts on his trade machine hat, proposes a win-win for the Raptors and the Warriors.
By Kdelaney
Pascal Siakam is 30-years-old, and entering the final year of his four-year, $136.9 million contract. As we near the deadline, Siakam has been the talk of the town amongst fringe contenders like the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, and Indiana Pacers. Many teams salivate at Siakam's ability to be a productive second or third option. One player specifically, Paul George, seems to have embraced the NBA's trade enthusiast wave and is convinced he knows of a trade that can fix two teams at the same time.
Paul George taps into his inner Shams and Woj to propose a trade
In Paul George's opinion, trading Pascal Siakam for Jonathan Kuminga is a "win for both sides." George explained on the most recent episode of the Podcast P with Paul George.
Via PodcastPShow:
Now, the Golden State Warriors initially said they planned to be aggressive leading up to the deadline. However, they have reportedly shut down any trade rumors involving Pascal Siakam. However, Paul George seems to believe Golden State should rethink their decision.
"I think him [Pascal] being the second, third option is where he can really shine because he's a guy that can do a little bit of everything," George said about Pascal Siakam. "And I think it works perfectly playing with Steph, playing with Klay. They spread the floor, he can rebound, he can playmake." The Dubs would greatly benefit from Siakam's versatility as a two-way player, as his ability to defend and create at his size is much sought after in the league currently.
Kuminga, who has expressed frustration with the limited opportunities he has had in Golden State, would go to the Raptors instead. George explained why this would be perfect for Kuminga, who is, in George's words, "coming into his own." George explained, "Toronto's kind of in this rebuild, but ready to get better and win now mode right now. They just traded for RJ, Quickley...those are young guards. You have Scottie Barnes there now. Then you add another young guy like Kuminga, that could be a fun team for years to come."
At the end of the day, it will be difficult for the Dubs to deal Kuminga to the Raptors without a guarantee that Siakam will re-sign. Although Siakam is a valuable player who can help bring the Warriors into contention, it's unlikely that the Warriors will trade away their youth in Kuminga solely to gain Siakam's services. Unless something drastically changes, it is unlikely that Kuminga will be traded to the Raptors this season.