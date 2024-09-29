Paul Goldschmidt's free agency could take a shocking twist to spite John Mozeliak
By Mark Powell
The St. Louis Cardinals offseason could get a lot more complicated thanks to Paul Goldschmidt's reported free-agency plans. While Goldy had a down season by his standards, the first base market isn't exactly gleaming with talent beyond Pete Alonso and Christian Walker. So, someone will pay Goldschmidt, even if on a one-year prove it deal.
The Cardinals could do the serviceable thing and sign Goldschmidt themselves. He's a fan favorite and key clubhouse presence. While St. Louis could surely do better at the position itself, unless they land Walker or Alonso, the answers at first base are rather thin.
St. Louis could opt to ask one of its young prospects to switch positions, such as Jordan Walker, but that feels like another disservice in a long line of them towards the Cards outfielder. Thus, John Mozeliak and/or Chaim Bloom are between a rock and a hard place with Goldschmidt.
Cardinals cannot afford to lose Paul Goldschmidt to rival Brewers
USA Today MLB Insider Bob Nightengale supplied some clarity on Sunday morning about what could happen if the Cardinals aren't able to re-sign Goldschmidt, and it's not a great look.
"The Milwaukee Brewers are keeping a close eye on St. Louis Cardinals veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt if the Cardinals opt not to bring him back. They still believe there’s plenty left in the tank," Nightengale reported.
The Milwaukee Brewers won the NL Central and are preparing for the NL Postseason, but general manager Matt Arnold has one eye on the offseason. Arnold is well-known for his bargain bin buys, and if for some reason Goldschmidt has a limited market, the Brewers would make a lot of sense as a plausible destination.
The Brewers made a similar addition just last winter, when they signed former Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins to a two-year, $34 million deal. Hoskins can opt out of his contract this offseason, and given the weak market at first base, it'd be tough to blame him. If Hoskins leaves, the Brewers will seek a replacement and they're very familiar with Goldy as he plays in the same division.
Goldschmidt slashed .245/.301/.412 this year, good for an OPS of .713. He hit 22 home runs as well, and didn't lag far behind Hoskins in terms of overall production from the plate. He's still a solid defender at first, as well.
For the right price, Goldschmidt to Milwaukee is a tremendous fit the Cardinals cannot allow to happen.