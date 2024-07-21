Message received: Paul Goldschmidt lineup change clearly woke Cardinals up in big way
By Mark Powell
Alright, guys. It's time to give Oli Marmol his due.
Marmol could have kept the status quo despite Paul Goldschmidt's rough start post All-Star Break. In two games, Goldy was 0-for-8 and didn't have a hit in his last 12 at-bats dating back to early last week. Yet, the young manager opted against complacency, having seen enough of Goldschmidt's struggles with runners in scoring position this season.
Goldschmidt's July slump had caused his average to dip to .226. Per John Denton, this season with runners in scoring position, Goldschmidt has just two extra-base hits (one home run, one double). He's hitting .169 with two home runs and 21 RBI. Curt Bishop of Redbird Rands suggested a change was downright necessary for the Cards to right the ship, and be taken seriously as a contender in the season's final two months.
"The 36-year-old is simply striking out too much, especially in key spots. So, it's once again time for the Cardinals to make a lineup change and move Goldschmidt out of the No. 4 spot...like everybody else, I want to see him producing the way he's capable of producing. I don't think he'll ever get back to his MVP form, but he is still capable of producing and coming through in the clutch when he's right of course," Bishop wrote.
Cardinals, Paul Goldschmidt respond to timely lineup change
Goldschmidt responded to hitting seventh in the lineup with an early home run. While it was his only hit of the day, it set the tone for the Cardinals afternoon. The team hit four home runs on the day combined, with Alec Burelson, Willson Contreras and Lars Nootbaar joining Goldy.
St. Louis' lineup looked as well-rounded as they come. If Goldschmidt can turn his season around from the No. 7 spot, he can help turn the lineup around that much quicker. Shortly after sending Goldschmidt and his team a message on Sunday, Marmol expected his veteran first baseman to take it in stride.
“When Goldy knows he’s feeling right, he knows,” Marmol said. "When he’s feeling good, that’s how the game is to him. He knows what he needs to do, and he does it. That’s not how the game has felt to him right now.”
It's just one game, sure, but Goldschmidt and the Cards' power display against Atlanta couldn't have come at a better time. In the thick of the NL Wild Card race, St. Louis would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.