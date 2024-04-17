Paul Goldschmidt isn't the only popular early Cardinals trade candidate
Paul Goldschmidt isn't the only possible Cardinals trade candidate.
With the St. Louis Cardinals struggling mightily during the 2023 season, Paul Goldschmidt's name emerged in trade rumors. Talks surrounding him never got serious and he was never moved, but the Cardinals at the very least being willing to listen to offers for the 2022 NL MVP said something about his future with the organization.
What makes Goldschmidt being in trade rumors so interesting is that it does make some sense for the Cardinals to deal him. He's 36 years old, appears to be in decline, and is in the final year of his contract. Ensuring they get something for him might just be the best thing for them.
If the Cardinals are out of the playoff picture once again, Goldschmidt's name will almost certainly be floating around in rumors again. While he's an expected trade candidate, ESPN's David Schoenfield listed more of a surprising one.
Schoenfield listed two names in large part because it's tough to project where the Cardinals will be by the deadline. If they're competitive, Goldschmidt almost certainly won't be going anywhere. He's his candidate if the team is out of it by the deadline.
If the Cardinals are competitive, Schoenfield sees Thomas Saggese, their No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline as a player who could be moved. That's a bit of a surprise.
Saggese was acquired as part of the trade that sent Jordan Montgomery to the Rangers at last season's trade deadline and all he's done since is increase his stock. He worked his way up to AAA last season and had a chance to make the team out of Spring Training before falling just short. That wasn't his fault though, as Saggese hit .300 in his 50 spring at-bats. He's gotten off to a solid start in the minors this season as well.
As good as Saggese has been, he's also blocked with Nolan Gorman being their long-term second baseman and Nolan Arenado having three more years of team control after this one. He has played some shortstop too, but Masyn Winn appears to have that spot right now.
Trading Saggese, a player who has done nothing but hit as a member of the Cardinals organization wouldn't be a popular move, but perhaps he can help them land some much-needed pitching help. The Cardinals' rotation is both old and subpar. Saggese is one of the more valuable trade pieces that they have.
If the Cardinals are out of it, perhaps a guy like Arenado gets moved and Saggese can be their long-term third baseman. If they don't create a spot for him, trading him while his value is high makes a lot of sense.