A Cardinals-Astros trade that solves the Astros Jose Abreu problem
By Curt Bishop
The Houston Astros recently got Jose Abreu back from the minor leagues after he had previously been demoted. But if he can't find his rhythm again, the Astros may be forced into looking for a first baseman at the trade deadline.
One team that could help them is the St. Louis Cardinals, assuming that the Redbirds can't sustain their recent hot stretch and remain stuck in the middle, hanging around .500.
Paul Goldschmidt is on an expiring contract, and he could be traded if the Cardinals do indeed decide to sell at the deadline for a second straight year. The Astros could potentially find a spot for him.
A Cardinals-Astros trade to bolster Houston's offense, Cards' pitching
Acquiring Goldschmidt would be huge for Houston. The Cardinals' slugger has homered in back-to-back games and appears to have figured things out. Of course, Houston would have to continue their climb back into contention and end up being buyers at the deadline.
If Abreu struggles again, the Astros would also be getting a power bat to go with Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Alex Bregman, even if it's only a rental. Goldschmidt is a Texas native as well and would enjoy a homecoming of sorts.
As for the Cardinals, they would be adding two solid starting pitching options, one that has already tasted the Major Leagues this year in Forrest Whitley.
Whitley was a top draft pick by the Astros in 2016 but was delayed by injuries and a PED suspension. He has somewhat flamed out in the Astros' system, but a fresh start with St. Louis might be beneficial for him. He also could immediately take over a rotation spot if Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson are traded.
Colton Gordon has not yet reached the big leagues, but he has also bounced back quite nicely from several setbacks, including Tommy John surgery. According to MLB Pipeline, Gordon's fastball reaches roughly 89-92 mph and tops out at just 94 but can still generate tons of swings and misses due to his deceptive delivery.
He also possesses a sweeper that ranges from 78-82 mph and can be a put-away pitch against left-handed hitters. In addition, he throws a mid-70s curveball and a mid-80s changeup, and he is expected to be Major League ready at some point in 2024.