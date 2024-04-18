Paul Reed gives the Knicks bulletin board material ahead of their first-round matchup
After helping the 76ers beat Miami, Philly fan-favorite Paul Reed publicly gave their first-round matchup some extra motivation.
After beating Miami in the Play-In Tournament, the Philadelphia Sixers are set to face off against the New York Knicks in the No. 2 vs. No. 7 matchup series in the Eastern Conference. While speaking with former NBA veteran Chandler Parsons on Fanduel's Run it Back, fan-favorite Paul Reed said that the Sixers "wanted the Knicks matchup". He continued by saying that New York was an easier team to face than Boston.
Reed is not a superstar by any means but his hard-working play has won over the hearts of Philly fans for the foreseeable future. While the veteran only averages 7 points per game on 54 percent shooting, he provides a lot of great things for the Sixers that do not show up on the stat sheet.
The New York Knicks are heading into the playoffs after getting the No. 2 seed behind a Jalen Brunson season that certainly deserves some MVP consideration. The franchise is missing Julius Randle but newly healthy Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby have provided the spark needed for them to steal the two seed down the stretch.
Philly was in the fight for at least a top-six seed before their star Joel Embiid went down with an injury midseason. While the team struggled with him on the sidelines, they have been extremely hot with him back in the lineup. The Sixers are currently riding a nine-game winning-streak. Despite their hot streak, the Knicks are considered the favorite to win this series.
While Reed is a handy player for the Sixers, is the veteran right in giving New York bulletin board material before the series.
Was Paul Reed right to trash talk this before the series?
To be clear, the veteran player is not outright calling New York a bunch of scrubs. Still saying something truthful doesn't make it right to say before a big series against a team that certainly has more talent.
Yes, New York probably wants to avoid Boston for as long as possible but the franchise's players are not saying it right before the first round. While the franchise has a puncher's chance of beating New York, telling the world they wanted this series is calling a lot of attention and giving New York more motivation.