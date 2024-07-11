Paul Skenes looks downright mad at Pirates for removing him from a no-hitter
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, a former No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft, has delivered and then some since he was called up to the majors just a few months ago. In just over 10 starts, Skenes has cemented himself as an NL All-Star and arguably the best pitcher in the National League. He should start the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, if all is right with the world.
However, before Skenes heads to Arlington, he had at least one last start to make against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Skenes threw seven innings of scoreless baseball. Unfortunately, he also threw 99 pitches while striking out 11 Brewers hitters.
As is the trend in modern baseball, Skenes was pulled thanks to an agree-upon innings limit between the Pirates coaching staff and front office. Innings saved in July will, ideally, make Skenes available later in the year if Pittsburgh si in the playoff chase.
Paul Skenes upset after being pulled in a Pirates no-hitter
Skenes had a chat with Shelton in the bottom of the seventh, in which he clearly told the Pirates ace that he would not be coming out for the top of the eighth. It's disappointing, and Skenes wasn't thrilled that his chance at history was robbed.
Skenes kept his composure despite the bad news, but his facial expression in the moment made it obvious he wasn't happy. The Pirates bullpen is average at best, and removing Skenes from a game in which he allowed no hits in the eighth is risky for an NL Wild Card contender.
However, the Pirates have goals which go beyond this season. It's why they're unwilling to trade away top prospects which would put them over the top in said Wild Card race. Skenes, Jared Jones and Mitch Keller should all pitch in Pittsburgh long term, and make the Pirates scary if they ever contend for the postseason.
The lineup should come around, eventually. The Pirates have building blocks. However, losing Skenes long term with any sort of injury -- something which is all too common these days -- is a setback Ben Cherington and the front office cannot afford.
Yes, eliminating Skenes chance at history is frustrating, but it's a necessary evil these days.