Paul Skenes could get robbed of NL Rookie of the Year thanks to the Pirates
By Thomas Erbe
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes has been electric to watch for all of Major League Baseball. However, playing for a lousy team has its disadvantages beyond not competing for a championship. It could also cost him an award that can only be won once in a career.
Skenes was drafted just last summer, first overall, by the Pirates. He immediately became the organization's number one prospect. In less than a year, he went right through the minor leagues and made his MLB debut on May 11th against the Chicago Cubs. Since then, he's pitched 109 innings with 136 strikeouts and a 2.23 earned run average. He was also named the starting pitcher for the National League in the MLB All-Star Game this summer.
It's been everything we imagined it could be with Skenes on the mound. Unfortunately, it's a team game, and he still plays for one team that is not great. Just last week, Skenes left the game with a seven-run lead. Then, the bullpen imploded, and the Cubs came all the way back. This is just the latest example of why eight of his 18 starts have no decision attached to them and two additional losses.
As one rookie's team continues to stumble, another is on the rise. Skenes has been great, but another contender plays every day. Also, his team is really good.
Jackson Merrill Surpasses Paul Skenes As Favorite To Win NL Rookie Of The Year
Pirates' starter Paul Skenes is no longer the favorite to win the NL Rookie of the Year. The favorite is now San Diego Padres' center fielder, Jackson Merrill. Merrill has also been named the NL Rookie of the Month for August. It's the second time he claimed that honor.
Merrill had a .969 OPS in August, knocking 15 extra-base hits along the way. He has a .291 batting average on the year with 21 home runs and 79 runs batted in, mostly coming from the sixth or seventh spots in the order.
The Padres are also in control of their own destiny as the season winds down. They currently have the top NL Wild Card spot and are clear of the cut line by 3.5 games. They're by no means out of contention in their division, either. The Los Angeles Dodgers are just five games ahead of them with 22 games to play.
If the team is good, the player will subsequently get more shine. This is happening to Jackson Merrill with the Padres. Paul Skenes' situation is giving him the opposite impact, fading away from voters' minds. As the Pirates continue to skid to the end, so too will Skenes in the race for Rookie of the Year.