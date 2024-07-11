Paul Skenes eliminates any argument against him starting All-Star Game
Once upon a time, there was speculation as to whether the Pittsburgh Pirates ace, Paul Skenes would even make the All-Star Game. People doubted his ability to continue to dominate big-league hitters. I mean, obviously, people are going to doubt him. He hasn't even been drafted 365 days ago.
But Skenes blew through those expectations, becoming the first player in MLB history to make the All-Star Game a year after being drafted. And he's not just playing well enough to make the team. He's playing well enough to start the game for the National League.
Forget all the talk as to whether he belongs or not. There might not be a pitcher in the league that's better than Paul Skenes is this year. Forget being in the conversation for the NL Rookie of the Year. He's in the conversation for the NL Cy Young award.
The All-Star Game is about the fan experience. This is made obvious by giving fans the ability to vote for their favorite players to make the team in the fan voting system that chooses the starters at each position. There's not a pitcher that the fans would rather see start the game than Paul Skenes.
Paul Skenes throws seven no hit innings to boost his case to start the ASG
I mean, are you kidding me, Paul Skenes? Seven innings, no hits, a walk, and 11 strikeouts against one of the top teams in the National League. All while having the pressure of the entire game on his shoulders. Mind you, it wasn't an 11-0 game, where the Brewers were defeated and checked out. The game was 0-0 until the seventh inning when the Pirates scored the only run of the game.
Skenes dominated to this level while having the weight of the entire game on his shoulders.
The arguments against Skenes making and starting the All-Star Game were always his lack of sample size and the fact that he's still a bit unproven.
We can put those blasphemous doubts to bed now, for good.
Skenes moved his season ERA down below 2.00. He's now started 11 games, pitching 66.1 innings while striking out 89 hitters. The sample size argument is completely gone. We've seen Skenes throw 11 times now and he's 6-0 and has yet to exit the game while the Pirates were trailing. Is there a more dominant pitcher in the game right now?
Paul Skenes should start the All-Star Game for the National League and it isn't particularly close. It's what the fans of the game want. There's nobody more deserving in the league than the Pirates' ace.