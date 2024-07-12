Paul Skenes’ live reaction to All-Star Game nod was caught on radio
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has captivated the baseball world this season. Almost everything he has done since being drafted by the Pirates a year ago has been under careful watch by the media and fans alike.
But none of that has bothered Skenes. He's dominated each and every time he's taken the mound. In a short, big-league career, he's been the best pitcher in the league since entering it almost two months ago. No moment has been too big for the 22-year-old.
But on the recent episode of the Dan Patrick Show, Skenes was caught off guard by some pretty big and exciting news. For the first time, the young Pirates ace looked a bit overwhelmed and flustered.
Paul Skenes' live reaction to All-Star game nod was caught on The Dan Patrick Show
While being interviewed on the Dan Patrick Show, Torey Lovullo, the Diamondbacks and NL All-Star manager, called in to speak with Skenes.
Lovullo would announce to Skenes, Dan Patrick and the rest of the world that he had selected the Pirates rookie to start the All-Star Game this coming week. Skenes was met with an obvious amount of excitement and emotion, though he didn't show it as much as some may have in his spot.
It was honestly an incredible moment to catch the call on live radio. Not often do you get to see the exact moment that news like this is brought to somebody. More often, you see the video of a situation like that after the fact, but this was live. True, raw emotions and reactions to finding out some of the most exciting news in Skenes' life.
Skenes would go on to discuss a bit of who he anticipates facing to begin the All-Star Game, noting Gunnar Henderson, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge as the guys he expects to lead off the game. Talk about a three-headed monster to welcome him to the game.
But Skenes is up for it. He's posted a 1.90 ERA across 66.1 innings in his big-league career. According to Baseball Savant, his fastball velocity, xERA and strikeout percentage are among the top 5 percent in all of baseball.
Having played just 11 big league games in his career, Skenes is the least experienced player to ever be selected to the All-Star Game, let alone being named the starting pitcher.
A year ago, Skenes was leading the LSU Tigers to a College World Series championship. Fast forward to now and he's starting an All-Star Game surrounded by future Hall of Famers.