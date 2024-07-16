Paul Skenes has patriotic life plans after his MLB career is behind him
By Austin Owens
Tonight on Fox, the MLB All-Star Game will air at 8:00 p.m. ET. The starting pitcher for the National League All-Star squad is none other than 22 year old Paul Skenes from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Thanks to his lively fastball and pure dominance of the MLB so far, fans can't get enough of Skenes.
Most fans remember Skenes as the ace for LSU in college and the fact that he is in a relationship with the famous gymnast Livvy Dunne. However, Skenes college career actually began at the United States Air Force Academy. After his sophomore season, he then transferred to LSU to gain more publicity but not before shedding some tears.
Skenes still has a special place in his heart for the United States Air Force and his country. In a recent interview with USA Today, Skenes revealed what his plans were after his hopefully lengthy MLB career is complete.
Paul Skenes plans after baseball might surprise people
While most retired professional athletes plan to spend more time with family, relax and travel the world, Skenes has other plans. His goal in retirement is to find a way to serve his country.
When Skenes first enrolled in the United States Air Force Academy, the long term goal was to become a pilot. Since that takes roughly 10 years of schooling, he has pivoted from that plan.
"An easy one would be coaching at the Air Force Academy and developing there. So that's kind of a dream of mine." Skenes told USA Today.
According to Mike Kazlausky, the head coach at the Air Force Academy, this is not just a cliche quote from Skenes.
"Paul has high expectations for himself and wants the best for our country. He wants us to go to bed at night comfortably knowing our freedom is secure." Kazlausky said regarding Skenes.
Paul Skenes gains respect from veterans
On occasion it could seem a little difficult for rookies in the MLB to gain respect from their veteran colleagues but Skenes has done jus that within a couple of months. Hearing how passionate he is about serving America turned some heads.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman had this to say when he was asked about Paul Skenes:
"I think we're all excited to meet him. To see his career off to an incredible start already and the person I hear he is, I can't wait to spend more time with him after this and really get to know him."
Aside from his triple digit fastball and near unhittable breaking balls, Skenes has made a great first impression on Major League Baseball.