Pedro Martinez gives sequel to infamous Don Zimmer brawl at Celebrity Softball Game
Any fan of the Boston Red Sox or the New York Yankees in their late 20s or older surely has the image or video of Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez throwing then-72-year-old Yankees bench coach Don Zimmer to the ground by his head in the midst of an all-out brawl between the bitter rivals.
That scene was more than 20 years ago now, transpiring during Game 3 of the 2003 ALCS after the Yankees took exception to a high-and-tight pitch from Martinez, causing Roger Clemens to retaliate the next half-inning with a pitch at Manny Ramirez. Chaos ensued, including Zimmer running at Martinez and the pitcher promptly throwing him to the ground.
In the years since, Martinez has said he regrets his involvement with Zimmer and in the fight while Zimmer, prior to passing away in 2014, accepted responsibility for starting the incident with the Red Sox pitcher, though he still called Pedro "unprofessional". Regardless of any of that, however, it's impossible to forget such a wild moment in this storied rivalry.
And Pedro clearly hasn't forgotten about it either, which was on display during Saturday night's MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.
Pedro Martinez reenacts role with Don Zimmer in infamous Red Sox-Yankees brawl
During the softball game, Martinez was on the mound pitching against New York native comedian The Kid Mero. The Yankees fan at the plate stepped right into a pitch and, as you'd expect for the sake of the bit, he charged at Pedro after the pitch. In doing so, though, he gave Martinez the opportunity to take him by the head and push him to the ground, eerily similarly to how he did with Zimmer.
Unlike with Zimmer, though, Pedro then decided to continue having some fun with The Kid Mero, slapping the comedian with his glove while he was on the ground and continuing to tussle. The other big difference, of course, is that it was just these two going at it in the "brawl", not the full benches from the Red Sox and Yankees as we saw in 2003.
The fact that The Kid Mero is a Yankees fan makes this almost certain that this was planned and staged. It was always meant to be played for laughs during an entertainment event at All-Star Weekend in Arlington and this definitely added to it. Having said that, Martinez did a phenomenal job making us all think of the Zimmer brawl with his "tackling" form once again.
Grab the head and drive to the ground, just like your coaches always taught ya.