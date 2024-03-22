Pelicans avoid disaster with positive update on Brandon Ingram after scary injury
A scary moment took place on Thursday night when Pelicans star Brandon Ingram suffered what looked to be a serious knee injury. Fortunately, Ingram and the Pelicans appear to have avoided the worst-case scenario.
By Curt Bishop
The New Orleans Pelicans and their fans were holding their breaths on Thursday night when Brandon Ingram suffered an apparent knee injury and was helped off the court during the team's matchup with the Orlando Magic.
Ingram collided with Magic star Jalen Suggs and immediately fell to the ground clutching his left knee.
"He's getting an MRI and some imaging done," said Pelicans head coach Willie Green, h/t NBA.com. "It's extremely difficult to see him go down. Our prayers will be going up tonight. Hopefully, we get some good news back.
Fortunately, the Pelicans got good news on Friday when they learned he had avoided a serious injury. However, he will be out at least two weeks with a bone contusion in his left knee.
Pelicans receive best-case scenario for Brandon Ingram
This is likely the best-case scenario given the circumstances.
Ingram was struggling to put any weight on his left leg on his way off the court, but it appears that he won't be out for too long, which is good news for the Pelicans, who are fighting for a playoff spot.
New Orleans owns a record of 42-27 and they currently sit in the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference, 6.5 games back of the top spot. Still, it's an inopportune time to lose Ingram, and any time without him hurts for the Pelicans, even though he avoided a serious injury.
Ingram has averaged 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game this season. He is also shooting 35.6 percent from three-point range and 49 percent from the field. The 26-year-old forward has appeared in 63 games for the Pelicans.
The Pelicans can only hope he recovers well and doesn't miss too much time, but they are fortunate that his injury wasn't more serious, especially this late in the regular season with a playoff spot on the line.