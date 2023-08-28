Pelicans projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season
The New Orleans Pelicans have all the pieces to contend. It's a matter of health and continuity for Willie Green's team.
New Orleans Pelicans starting center: Jonas Valanciunas
Jonas Valanciunas is past his prime, sure, but he's still a force in the paint. The 31-year-old averaged 14.1 points and 10.2 rebounds on .547/.349/.826 splits in 24.9 minutes last season. His playing time was noticeably down from the prior season (30.3), even with Zion mostly out of the mix, but the Pelicans should remain confident in JV as a starter.
There is definite spatial overlap between Zion and Valanciunas. Those two haven't gotten a proper runway to develop in tandem, but Valanciunas is naturally geared toward the post. Zion scores all his points in the paint. That doesn't mean the partnership is doomed to fail, however. We have seen Zion get along just fine with non-spacers in the past. Valanciunas can space out to the 3-point line, and there's some potential for synergy in two-man actions.
Valanciunas is a monster screen-setter. He's just plain massive — 6-foot-11 and 265 pounds — and unafraid to throw his weight around. Williamson will spend the bulk of his minutes as the Pelicans' de facto lead ball-handler. Expect a lot of snug pick-and-rolls or instances where Valanciunas sets a screen near the halfcourt line to get Zion running downhill, not unlike what Houston used to do with James Harden and Russell Westbrook.
Valanciunas remains quite versatile working off of screens. He can pop out for jumpers, dive to the rim and finish, or he can make the right passing read on the roll. Valanciunas' ability to operate as a passer and DHO hub around the elbow has beared fruit with McCollum and Ingram on countless occasions already.
Primary backup center: Larry Nance Jr.
Larry Nance Jr. is one of several New Orleans rotation pieces who doesn't get enough credit. His numbers don't pop — 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds on .610/.333/.696 splits in 21.2 minutes — but Nance does the little things. He's undersized for the center position at 6-foot-7, but he plays comfortably above the rim and provides New Orleans' playmakers with a regular lob threat in the non-Zion minutes.
On defense, Nance can comfortably guard in space and switch onto the perimeter. The Pelicans have the ability to toggle between different schemes with their centers. Valanciunas operates exclusively in drop coverage but can handle beefier scorers in the paint. Nance can handle quicker fives who like to spread the floor. That's important malleability for Willie Green's rotation.
Other players who could receive minutes at center: Cody Zeller, Zion Williamson