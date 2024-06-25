Pelicans promote WNBA HOFer Swin Cash to senior VP of basketball operations
By Lior Lampert
On Tuesday, which also marks the eve of the 2024 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans sorted out their front office hierarchy.
In response to losing former general manager Trajan Langdon to the Detroit Pistons earlier this month, New Orleans promoted Bryson Graham to take his place. Moreover, the Pelicans have elevated WNBA star and Hall of Famer Swin Cash to the team's vice president of basketball operations in a corresponding move.
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Cash will now serve as the senior VP of basketball operations:
Cash is now "one of the highest-ranking women in an NBA front office," as Charania points out -- an incredible and well-deserved feat.
Pelicans promote WNBA HOFer Swin Cash to senior VP of basketball operations
Before joining the Pelicans brass in 2019, Cash enjoyed an illustrious and decorated 15-year playing career in the W from 2002-16. She is a former No. 2 overall pick, four-time All-Star, three-time champion, and two-time Olympic gold medalist.
A proven winner on the court, Cash understands what it takes to build a culture and work towards a common goal. Now, she is a trailblazer, paving the way for women to assume prominent executive roles in the Association. Hopefully, her pedigree as a pro could propel her to thrive in her newfound position.
Roughly a few months after announcing her retirement from the WNBA in 2016, Cash became the director of franchise development for the New York Liberty. However, that was short-lived because the Pelicans poached her.
In 2022, Cash's efforts as a player got her inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. She averaged 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game across 15 seasons. Her journey included stints with the Detroit Shock (now Dallas Wings), Seattle Storm, Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream and Liberty.
Nevertheless, Cash will look to make a positive impact with the Pelicans while continuing to ascend the organizational ranks.