Penei Sewell's Super Bowl comments prove the Lions have all become Dan Campbell
Dan Campbell will have Penei Sewell and all the Detroit Lions biting kneecaps for him this season.
By John Buhler
As if I needed another reason to pick the Detroit Lions to win the Super Bowl this year, get a load of this quote offensive tackle Penei Sewell said to the Detroit Free Press recently. We know that the Lions are fricking starving for a championship, man. They are coming off their best season since 1991. Honestly, they should have won the NFC, but Dan Campbell refused to use his brain late, man.
Sewell was the first pick of the Campbell/Brad Holmes era of Lions football. He had a stellar collegiate career at Oregon that was unfortunately interrupted by COVID. Still, he was probably the surest thing at left tackle coming out, honestly, since Anthony Muñoz starred at USC. It was not an easy pick for the Lions to make, but it clearly was one of the many right ones Campbell and Holmes made in 2021.
After talking to fellow draft classmate Amon-Ra St. Brown, they are hungry for the Lombardi Trophy.
"We need it all. I had a conversation with (St. Brown) after we found out that we were getting the contracts and going to sign, that's our goal is to host that trophy at the end of the day and to just do that. Just to win, bro. There's nothing else to it. All those individual accolades don't mean nothing. I want the big boy and I want it now," said Sewell.
The big boy wants the big boy, so let the big dawg eat! This is the year that the Lions need to go for gold. While Sewell and St. Brown are part of their long-term plans, quarterback Jared Goff is entering the final year of his contract with the team. We should expect for this to be the last year offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is with Detroit. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn might be gone as well.
Detroit is a playoff lock next year, but will it be hungry enough to get back the San Francisco 49ers?
Penei Sewell is hungry like the wolf to win a Super Bowl for the Lions
What a crazy world we live in?! Not even four years ago, the Lions were the same sorry bag of crap of a franchise they had been throughout most of our lives. Yes, they had their moments of decency with Barry Sanders running the ball and Matthew Stafford slinging the pigskin, but this was a franchise forged in futility, one where dreams go to die. It is only fitting that they have such a bright future now.
What we are seeing in Detroit is greater harmony than a girl group singing doo-wop for ole Berry Gordy over in Motown. The Lions are printing more gold records than Bruce Dickinson did, with or without the cowbell. Don't fear the reaper, NFC, fear the Lions. I am more jacked up on Mountain Dew than Texas Ranger Bobby at a Carolinian fast food feast over this team. I wanna go fast with Detroit!
Truth be told, Campbell is the ultimate alpha male. If any active NFL head coach was going to quite literally grab the bull by the horns, thank god Mike Vrabel no longer works in Nashville. What we have here is the ultimate case study of coaching. We are literally watching Ted Lasso in real life up in Detroit, and it's fricking beautiful, man. I want to run through a barbed wire fence for Dan Campbell.
One day, Sewell, Campbell and others will hoist the big boy, and Detroit will be on top of the world!